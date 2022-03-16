Editorial: Open government critical for healthy community  

Journalists across the country are joining together with other groups this week to celebrate Sunshine Week, a time to promote dialogue about the importance of open government and freedom of information.

Started in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors, now the News Leaders Association, the week encourages greater transparency at all levels of government and reminds residents of the access to information from our governments we should be afforded in this country.

When we think of open governments, we also think of governments that respond to residents’ or news organizations’ requests for data, for emails or correspondence, and that do so without putting up barriers — even when it may not be in their favor.

We also think of governments that go out of their way to get the public involved in the decision-making process instead of shying away behind closed doors.

Community members should be able to reach out to their elected officials and communicate with them easily. They should be able to express concern or support for issues, as well as find out more information about their concerns.

As in the past, we continue to remind public officials to be respectful of open records and open meetings laws. This newspaper has long advocated open government and has pushed local officials to change their ways where needed, with some success.

In discussion at the state level is legislation that would block the courts from imposing a fee for online access to public judicial records through the Minnesota Court Records Online system. We support this action and believe these documents should be easily accessible and free of charge. The state has made large strides to set up these files online and should continue to support transparency by not implementing a fee that would limit some residents’ ability to access these documents.

We encourage you, the public, to get involved. Attend council and commissioner meetings, ask questions, request documents when needed and run for office when the time comes.

It’s up to all of us to keep an eye on our government at every level.