Organizations: First Lutheran Church Women

First Lutheran Church Women met at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 12, in Bethany Hall with prelude music provided by Cindy Gandrud. Co-President Diane Damerow welcomed everyone, and together they said the FLCW purpose. Bonnie Schneider read a devotion from “Chicken Soup for the Woman’s Soul” that told of the positive contributions women can make in our lives through various acts of kindness.

Damerow introduced the guest speaker, Maj. Sandy Hunt, who spoke on the resources of the Salvation Army. She has worked for the Salvation Army in Albert Lea for almost five years. Their goal is to help those in need to stay in their homes and to become self-sufficient. Their biggest ministry is food related; the daily lunch program provides 250 meals a week, and the food pantry helps 150 families. They also help families with utilities, rent, medicines, gas, bus tickets, fires and emergencies as needed. Other programs involve giving out Christmas gifts to 643 children, Thanksgiving meal drive-thru, backpack school supplies and children’s programs involving character building and archery.

They are funded through the red kettle Christmas drive, donations and the thrift store. The Salvation Army has been in Albert Lea for 126 years.

The members sang the hymn “As With Gladness Men of Old.” Bonnie Schneider then conducted the installation of the 2022 officers: Co-Presidents Damerow and Sheri Nicol; Secretary Marge LaFrance; Corresponding Secretary Bonnie Trampel; Treasurer Gandrud; Assistant Treasurer Gen Montei.

Business Meeting

Damerow called the business meeting to order.

Gandrud made a motion to approve the secretary’s minutes from the Dec. 8, 2021, meeting as printed. The motion was seconded by Jane Loge. Motion carried. Corresponding Secretary Bonnie Trampel read an invitation and save the date for the BERC Conference. It will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Glenville on Saturday, September 23. A letter and thank you for support was received from Mt. Carmel. Also received was the River Crossings newsletter. The History Committee is working on FLCW history along with FLC history.

New business

Damerow reviewed the 2022 FLCW-WELCA program book. The blood drive was slated for noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at First Lutheran.

After the business meeting, members sang the hymn “In the Bleak Midwinter” while the offering was received. Schneider gave the offering prayer. Thank yous were given to the usher/greeter, Marge LaFrance, and to hostesses Delores Fligge and Jo Hanson. Caring and Sharing Chairpersons Carol Frydenlund and Joni Rowe and their committee served two funerals in December. The meeting closed with the Table Prayer and the Lord’s Prayer.