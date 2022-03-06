Public Open House

Northern Natural Gas

Northern Lights 2023 Expansion

Northern Natural Gas (Northern) proposes to construct and operate pipeline facilities in Minnesota and Wisconsin as part of the Northern Lights 2023 Expansion project (Project). The Project is needed to provide reliable natural gas transportation to expanding markets in the region.

The project components Northern plans to construct consist of: (1) a 2.79-mile extension of its 36-inch-diameter Ventura North E-line in Freeborn County, Minnesota; (2) a 1.07-mile, 30-inch-diameter loop of its 20-inch-diameter Elk River 1st and 2nd branch lines in Washington County, Minnesota; (3) a 1.14-mile extension of its 24-inch-diameter Willmar D branch line in Scott County, Minnesota; (4) a 2.48-mile extension of its 8-inch-diameter Princeton tie-over loop in Sherburne County, Minnesota; (5) a 2.01-mile 4-inch-diameter loop of its 3-inch-diameter Paynesville branch line in Stearns County, Minnesota; (6) a 0.34-mile extension of its 8-inch-diameter Tomah branch line loop in Monroe County, Wisconsin; and (7) aboveground appurtenant facilities consisting of a launcher and tie-over valve settings.

A general location map for the Ventura North E-line extension in Freeborn County is shown below. General location maps for each project component and a project overview map can be viewed on the project website at https://www.northernnaturalgas.com/expansionprojects/Pages/Home.aspx. At the website, click on “Northern Lights 2023” under the expansion projects menu and then on “Maps” (click on the plus sign) on the left side of the screen. Northern plans to file an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) requesting approval to construct the Project in accordance with FERC’s requirements.

Northern invites the public to attend an open house where representatives will be ready to meet one-on-one with affected landowners and other interested stakeholders to present details about the Ventura North E-line extension and to answer questions about any of the Project’s components. There will be no formal presentation and the individuals may attend at any time during either open house.