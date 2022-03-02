PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Albert Lea ISD #241

Notice is hereby given that Albert Lea ISD #241 requests proposals for Group Health Insurance.

Specifications will be available from the District’s agent of record, National Insurance Services, at 14852 Scenic Heights Road, Suite 210, Eden Prairie, MN 55344, phone 800-627-3660.

Proposals are due no later than 2 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, to Albert Lea ISD at 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN 56007 and as specified in the RFP.

Albert Lea Tribune:

March 2 and 9, 2022

PROPOSALS