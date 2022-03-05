Attention: Food Service Management Companies

Albert Lea Area Schools is requesting proposals for school food service management services. The Food Service Management Company would provide management services according to requirements of the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Department of Education.

To obtain a copy of the Request for Proposals, contact: Jennifer Walsh, jennifer.walsh@alschools.org

Food Service Management Companies may submit proposals to:

Jennifer Walsh, Finance Director

Albert Lea Area Schools

211 W Richway Dr

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Albert Lea Area Schools reserves the right to reject any proposal for a sound, documented reason or to reject all proposals if there is an insufficient number of proposals.

A mandatory pre-proposal meeting is scheduled for Wednesday March 23, 2022 at 10:00 am at Albert Lea High School; 2000 Tiger Lane; Albert Lea, MN.

All proposals must be submitted no later than 2:00 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022. All proposals should be delivered in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Jennifer Walsh, Albert Lea Area Schools and be clearly marked: Food Service Management Proposal.