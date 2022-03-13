CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Board of Appeals will meet at City Hall Council Chambers on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 9:00am to conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following applications:

1) Nathan Neitzell, 1315-1319 Frank Hall Drive, seeks a variance from the minimum front yard setback, ordinary high-water mark setback, and bluff setback on two separate lots for construction of primary structures.

2) Straightline Enterprises, 810 Marshall Street, seeks a variance from building design standards to allow for spandrel glass.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above requests will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attention: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner