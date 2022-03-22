PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held in-person and electronically before the Freeborn County Planning Commission at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, April 4th, 2022, at the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office, 2020 Pioneer Trail, Albert Lea, Minnesota, to consider the request by JJD Companies, LLC for the establishment of a new aggregate mining operation on approximately 20-acres in the “A” Agricultural District, on the following described property owned by, DLB Consulting, LLC;

Parcel ID 02.019.0051

N ½ SW ¼

Section 19 Shell Rock

Township

This request would be initiated by the Planning Commission in accordance with the Freeborn County Code of Ordinances; Chapter 42, Article VIII.

This hearing will be using video-conferencing software authorized under Minn Stat. Section 13D.021, to minimize the risk of exposure to or potential spread of COVID-19. The County welcomes public participation in the local decision-making process and there are several ways your voice can be heard; attend the hearing in-person, submit written comments to the Environmental Services Office at least one hour before the scheduled hearing, or contact the Freeborn County Environmental Services Office for a conference ID to participate in the meeting via phone. You are encouraged to submit written comments to the Planning Commission by email at trevor.bordelon@co.free born.mn.us.

Trevor Bordelon

Planning and Zoning Administrator Freeborn County Environmental Services 411Broadway S. Albert Lea, MN 56007

507-377-5186

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 19, 2022

PUBLIC HEARING