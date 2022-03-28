CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet at City Hall Council Chambers on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 5:30 pm to conduct a Public Hearing to consider the following application:

Chad and Jayne Iverson seek to amend a Conditional Use Permit for a country club/event center at 504 Lake Chapeau Drive.

Conditional Use Permit Sections(s) considered for amendment are as followed:

1) Section 1- allowing the outdoor patio to be enclosed.

2) Section 1- allowing two (2) additional grain bins.

3) Section 1- allowing a 40×56 Chapel, either open or enclosed.

4) Section 2- allowing parking on Sunset Street from Lake Chapeau Drive to Trollwood Drive on both sides of the street.

5) Section 2- adding a dumpster location on the East side of the property.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above request will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attention: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner