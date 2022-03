Jan. 8, 1947 – March 23, 2022

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Raymond Hemenway, 75, Albert Lea, Minn., died Wednesday, March 23, in St. Mary’s Campus.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Bayview Funeral Home in Albert Lea. A celebration of life will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Eagles Club in Albert Lea.

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

