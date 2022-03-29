Richard V. Doppelhammer, age 84, of Albert Lea, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 at The Woodlands – St. John’s Lutheran Community, surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Conger with burial at the Conger Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave condolences for the family or to view the livestream, visit his obituary at www. bonnerupfuneralservice.com.

Richard Vernon Doppelhammer was born on July 13, 1937 in Albert Lea to Vernon and Sarah (Wacholz) Doppelhammer. He was baptized on August 8, 1937 at his parents’ home and later confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. He attended grade school in Conger, graduating from Albert Lea High School in 1955. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy. After his military service, he returned home and went to work in the family business for his father at Ver-Dik, Inc., eventually becoming co-owner. On September 13, 1958 he was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Jensen at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Richard was diagnosed with MS in 1980, but remained active in work and the Conger community, retiring in 1991. Although he spent most of his life in Conger, health issues caused a move to The Woodlands – St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea, where he remained until his passing.

Richard was a member of the Conger Volunteer Fire Department and also served on the St. Paul Lutheran Church Council. He enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, fishing, and hunting. He especially enjoyed fishing trips to Lake Winnie and duck hunting on Bear Lake. He was known to be a hardy hunter, handling cold weather with ease. He also enjoyed traveling across the country with his wife, in their motorhome. The highlight of their travels was a trip to Alaska. He was an avid local historian as well.

He is survived by his children, Lisa (Perry) Erickson of Emmons and John (Ann) Doppelhammer of Albert Lea; grandchildren Jessica (Nick) Bremer, Jon Erickson, Barbara (Mitch) Cords, Jack, Rachel, and Will Doppelhammer; great grandchildren Ava and Asher Bremer; brother, Roger Doppelhammer; sister, Mary (Jerry) Reyerson; and several nieces, a nephew, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara in 1993; his parents; a brother-in-law; and sister-in-law.

A special thank you to the staff at St. John’s for the loving care they have all given our dad over the years.