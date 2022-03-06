Robert (Glenn) Ewald was born on April 17th, 1931, to Robert and Anna (Lau) Ewald in Mitchell County IA. He passed away on December 13, 2021, in California.

He attended country schools in Iowa and Minnesota. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1949. After graduation Glenn enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Guam. He was the navigator on a B-29 Bommer that flew missions over North Korea. Upon discharge from the Air Force, he moved to Minneapolis, MN with two of his buddies and it was here he met Eleonor Jacobson. They were married in 1955.

Shortly after they moved to San Francisco, CA and he began his career at United Airlines. He worked in engine maintenance and then advanced to management, retiring after working there for 31 years. In earlier years he enjoyed flying his friends’ small Cessna.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rob and Anna, his father and mother-in-law Lloyd and Alma (Bleckeberg) Jacobson. His grandparents Carl and Henrietta (Shutt) Ewald, and Henry Lau and his wife. Sisters and their husbands Maycene (Fremont) Henle, Arlene (Kenny) Williamson. Brother and sister-in-law Robert Berg, Lloyd (Ione) Jacobson, Dennis Hanson, and Paul Grasdalen. Sisters-in-law Pearl burton and Ann Jeanette Jacobson. Two nephews Gary Henle and David Williamson, a great-nephew Daniel Berg and niece Pam Ethans, as well as cousins.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Eleanor (Ellie). His sons Steve (Laurie) Ewald, GA, Robert (Roxy) Ewald, CA. his daughter Susan (Michael) Stevens, CA. His seven grandchildren Jamie, Chris, Candice, Angela, Katie, Michelle, and Joey. His 6 great-grandchildren Mikala, Miles Jr., Max, Chase, Xander, and Jocelyn. His sisters Laurie Berg and Marilyn Grasdalen, a sister-in-law Carol Hanson and cousins.

Glen was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with this family. He has left us with happy memories of the times we spent together. We will miss him dearly. Correspondence may be sent to

Eleanor Ewald

4240 Town Center Blvd. Apt 334

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762