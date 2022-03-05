Robin Gudal: Celebrating my husband’s birthday

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I am a blessed woman as I have a hubs that is my best friend. Do we get along and agree all the time? Absolutely not, that would be boring. Has he had a challenge with me at times (smiling)? I am my mother and father’s daughter, so, yes. I am as each of you reading a person born with a sin nature and as wonderful as you (and I) are, we can be … well difficult at times; let’s be honest!

Greggy is, however, my person, and I am thankful he feels the same about me. He is a gentle-spirited man, patient, consistent and most importantly he is a man who seeks Christ.

“Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.” (Ephesians 5:25 NIV)

“Live a life filled with love, following the example of Christ. He loved us and offered himself as a sacrifice for us, a pleasing aroma to God.” (Ephesians 5:2 NLT)

“Nothing can bring a real sense of security into a home except true love.” — Billy Graham

“Every genuine expression of love grows out of a consistent and total surrender to God.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Greggy does these well. So on this your birthday month, happy birthday my love. Thank you for being so steady. Thank you for loving well. Thank you for being an amazing father to Scott, Charlene, Isaac and Hannah. Thank you for being a fun-loving, silly, potato-gun, kick the can, touch (sometimes tackle) football, horsey-back riding “Greggy” grandpa to Janae, Talitha, Aria, Edward, Mariska, Shawna, Josh, Jon, Inez and animal kingdom grands and “great” to Eden, Phineas and womb baby Henric. You are the best choice in a person for all of us! I am so thankful to your parents Andy (residence is in heaven) and Shirley for giving you birth and a Christ-centered upbringing. You are making amazing memories with us and creating a legacy for our family that we can all be proud of.

All my love Greggy!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.