Saying thank you creatively

St. Casimir’s School in Wells recently received a generous donation from The Clothes Closet of Wells. With the thrift store’s motto of “Love God Serve Others,” St. Casimir’s School is thankful to be one of the many, many entities that have been blessed by this ministry.

To show their appreciation, the third- through sixth-grade students each created a thank you note resembling a piece of clothing that they had constructed out of paper and other items. Armed with set dimensions and a focus to add texture to their garment, the students embellished their project with lace, ribbons, buttons and patterned paper. After their article of clothing was complete, they wrote thank you notes and creatively attached the notes to their garment. One student even inserted the thank you note into a pocket. The thank you garments were collected and placed in a ‘closet’ which was presented to Cindy Wesley, one of the many dedicated Clothes Closet volunteers.

St. Casimir’s School appreciates the support The Clothes Closet offers to organizations and individuals in the community. Students and staff have been blessed by their efforts to serve.