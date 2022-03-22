School board hears update about statewide education legislation

The Albert Lea school board heard updates Monday about statewide legislation impacting schools.

“The governor came out with a very aggressive funding bill on education,” said Brad Lundell of Schools for Equity in Education. “The House is probably going to be in that neighborhood. The Senate — like last year — is going to be less than that.”

Lundell said Albert Lea is above average in terms of compensatory funds, above average in terms of higher levels of English language funding above average in terms of quality compensation.

But Albert Lea Area Schools is below average in revenue comparison for declining pupil funding, sparsity funding, transportation sparsity, small school revenue, options, pension adjustment and total referendum.

“You can see for your high level of referendum, or relatively high level of referendum, your property wealth is amongst the lowest in the state. You’re below $400,000 per pupil in referendum market value.”

By comparison, the highest suburban district’s referendum market value is $1,827,453 per pupil, while the state average is $685,288.

“The equalizing factor (currently $567,000) basically says everybody below the equalizing factor gets $1 for every time they run around the track,” he said. “That district in the suburbs is getting $3 every time they run around the track.”

Lundell highlighted accomplishments In 2021 that included an increase in the General Education Basic Formula, maintenance of the current voluntary pre-kindergarten seats, relief in curbing growth of special education cross-subsidy and a successful resistance of new mandates.

In 2022, SEE is prioritizing a comprehensive equalization program that would bring greater tax fairness to local option revenue, operating referendum and debt service categories.

According to Lundell, the first deadline for policy bills will be Friday, the next is April 1, and funding bills will be out by April 8. He admitted he wouldn’t know where things stand until the third weekend in May.

The board also approved policy revisions for the district including Policy 613 that would set forth requirements for graduation from the district. The change is taking away the requirement for ACTs for all students.

Members also agreed to alter Policy 620 — Credit for Learning — to ensure any Post-Secondary Education Option student receives credit for classes they take.

In his report to the board, Superintendent Mike Funk announced all assignments will be sent out online to ensure students receive their homework. Also, the high school is moving study hall periods to either the commons or auditorium.

“With that, if we are short-staffed we will be able to flex some classes into the larger areas to be covered by the staff that are covering the study hall.”

The girl’s hockey team was celebrated by members of the board for their trip to the state tournament.

In other business, the board agreed to hire Luke Sundblad, Stefanie Stevens, Abigail Hamvas, Jessica Kirsch, Kellie Weitzel and Katelyn Flatness. The also approved leaves of absence for Connie Kabrud, Brenda Reeder, Jolene Svensen, Alice Jackson, Katherine Nelson and Kathleen Cameron. Board members approved resignations for Megan Kromminga, Bria Hamberg and Colette Lillibridge and retirements for Barbara Olson, Barbara Jones, Alice Jackson, Ginger Friday, Katherine Nelson and Craig Nash.

The district spent $2.9 million in the month of February, with $1.995 million coming from the general fund. Members also approved donations totaling $7,889.