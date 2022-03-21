Tribune seeking Customer Service Representative
Published 2:48 pm Monday, March 21, 2022
We are seeking a friendly customer service representative to assist customers with digital and print subscriptions, preparing daily deposits and a variety of other small duties. One year of experience interacting with customers and cash handling is a must.
Download Employment Application here:
Successful candidates will have the following abilities:
- Customer service focus
- Proficient with computers
- Basic bookkeeping skills
- Ability to educate and connect customers to technology with digital subscriptions
- Ability to interact with integrity and professionalism with customers and team members
- Experience working with others on a team to meet customer needs
- Ability to follow policies, procedures, and regulations
- Well-organized, independent and able to prioritize in a fast-paced environment
Specific job duties will be:
- Answers the telephone promptly when called upon, and provides friendly, helpful service to customers who call
- Assists customers with starting, stopping or moving subscriptions over the phone or in person and completes the data entry involved
- Respond to telephone and email messages
- Prepare deposit each day from subscribers
- Run subscription reports
- Reports to work when scheduled and on time