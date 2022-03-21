Tribune seeking Customer Service Representative

We are seeking a friendly customer service representative to assist customers with digital and print subscriptions, preparing daily deposits and a variety of other small duties. One year of experience interacting with customers and cash handling is a must.

Download Employment Application here:

Successful candidates will have the following abilities:

Customer service focus

Proficient with computers

Basic bookkeeping skills

Ability to educate and connect customers to technology with digital subscriptions

Ability to interact with integrity and professionalism with customers and team members

Experience working with others on a team to meet customer needs

Ability to follow policies, procedures, and regulations

Well-organized, independent and able to prioritize in a fast-paced environment

Specific job duties will be: