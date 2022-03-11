SEMAC awards new round of arts grants throughout the region

The board of directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) this week awarded 35 arts programming grants for a total of $155,335 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included 25 individual artist grants for $100,335, five general operating support grants to arts organizations for $50,000, three school residency grants for $9,000, and two opportunity grants for $1,000.

In Freeborn County, the Albert Lea Community Band received a $5,000 general operating support grant for administrative expenses.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org.