Shirley Ann Nelson, 82, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at The Meadows of St. John’s Nursing Home in Albert Lea. A Graveside Service will be held at 9:30AM on Thursday, March 31, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Don Malinsky presiding. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Shirley was born on May 27, 1939 Ludwig and Marie (Pump) Schultz in Owatonna, MN. They moved to Albert Lea when she was just six years old. Shirley graduated from Albert Lea High and married Richard Nelson also of Albert Lea. To that union there were born four children Marjean, Kristine, Dean and Jeanie and consequently ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Shirley enjoyed many different jobs here and in Rochester, MN. She was always active in her churches and faith. Shirley enjoyed sewing, reading, playing cards, bowling, and belonging to the Red Hats Society.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children and one brother. She will be missed!

Please send memorial to The Gideon Bible Society or Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.