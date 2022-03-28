Shopko Optical acquires InnoVision Eyecare and opens new center

Dr. Gareth Hataye to continue patient care at new Albert Lea and Austin locations

Shopko Optical on Monday announced the acquisition of InnoVision Eyecare in Albert Lea, 232 S. Broadway, and InnoVision Eyecare in Austin, 318 N. Main St.

Dr. Gareth S. Hataye closed InnoVision Eyecare on Thursday but will continue optometric care for his patients at Shopko Optical’s new Albert Lea location, 1629 Blake Ave., and Shopko Optical Austin, 1004 Eighth Ave. NW, beginning today.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to welcome Dr. Hataye and his patients to this new Shopko Optical center in Albert Lea, along with our existing location in Austin,” said Russ Steinhorst, Shopko Optical CEO, in a news release. “Our new patients will be pleased to receive the same thorough and trusted eye care they have come to rely on, with an enhanced eyewear offering and convenient extended hours.”

Hataye is excited to continue serving the Albert Lea and Austin communities.

“Shopko Optical’s demonstrated approach to personalized and comprehensive care makes them a trusted pillar in the eye care industry,” Hataye said. “And I’m thrilled to join their team and continue my practice at the Austin location as well as the new Albert Lea center.”

In addition, Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will work with the Albert Lea and Austin local Lions Clubs to identify eligible children within the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from Shopko Optical. Those looking to participate can contact their local Lions Club.

Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, UHC Vision, Davis Vision, Superior Vision, Avesis and others. Shopko Optical is also an open-access provider for VSP.