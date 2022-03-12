Small numbers of new COVID cases continue in the area

Freeborn County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 between 4 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, the most within the coverage area. There have been 9,016 total cases in the county, and 72 people have died from COVID-19 complications.

Among the new cases, one case was discovered in a patient 15 to 19, two cases apiece in residents in their 40s and 50s, one in a patient in their 60s, two in patients in their 70s and one case in a person in their 80s and 90s.

Two residents were sent to a hospital for treatment, and there are currently 26 lab-confirmed cases in the county.

Mower County recorded eight new cases. The county has experienced 11,768 total cases, and 70 Mower residents have died.

Steele County confirmed five new cases, raising its total number of cases to 10,253. Seventy county residents have died since the pandemic began.

Waseca County reported four new cases, and there was another probable case in the county. The county has had 5,460 total cases, 39 of them proving fatal.

Faribault County confirmed four new cases, and there was another listed as probable. So far there have been 3,733 cases in the county, and 50 residents have died.

In Minnesota, 1,762 cases of COVID-19 were reported, raising the state’s total to 1,421,869. Another 43 Minnesotas died, meaning there have been 12,264 total deaths since the pandemic started.