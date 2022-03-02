PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

2022 NOTICE OF FILING

FOR SPECIAL ELECTION FOR CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 1

FREEBORN COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

Notice is hereby given that a special election will be held in Freeborn County on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, for the purpose of electing a candidate for Congressional Representative for Congressional District 1 of the State of Minnesota.

Affidavits of candidacy and nominating petitions for Congressional District 1 must be filed with the Secretary of State from Tuesday, March 1, 2022 until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

The place of filing for this office is the Office of the Secretary of State, State Office Building, Room180, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155-1299.

Candidates may file in person or by mail, if the filing is received during the filing period. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a, may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. This notice is sent based on current law.

Candidates for this special election are not subject to the prohibition in Minnesota Statutes 2021, section 204B.06, against having more than one affidavit of candidacy on file for the same election.

This notice is provided pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 204B.33.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL, THIS THE 22nd DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2022.

(SEAL)

PAT MARTINSON

FREEBORN COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER

GOVERNMENT CENTER

411 BROADWAY AVE S

ALBERT LEA, MN 56007-1147

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 2 and 5, 2022

SPECIAL ELECTION