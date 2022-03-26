Standout Student: Nyaduach Duop

Parents:

Nyajuok Both, Kaway Goy

Where are you from?

Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend?

Sibley Elementary

Favorite teacher of all time and why?

My favorite teacher of all time is Ms. Kyllo. She was a very sweet, generous teacher. She always described everything in a fun way.

Favorite book/author:

“The Land of Stories: The Wishing Well,” author Chris Colfer

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments:

S.W.A.Y.

What do you want to do after high school?

I plan on going to college.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea?

My advice to younger students in Albert Lea would be to set personal and academic standards for yourself, and live up to them for your future.

Quotes from teachers:

“Nya is an excellent student to have in class because she is polite, respectful, and works hard to complete her work in a timely manner.”

—Dan Harms

“Nya is a positive role model in the classroom and always puts forth her best effort with a great attitude!”

— Kari Charboneau

“Nya is a standout eighth grader. Someone that didn’t know her would assume that she was a junior if they watched her maturity and work ethic.”

— Ken Fiscus