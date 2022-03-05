Standout Student: Satera Villerreal

Age: 17

Parents: Frank Villerreal, Linda Hernandez

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mr. Green. He is always pushing his students to do more in class. It is interesting listening to his stories about Las Vegas.

Current/ past activities: I pretty much work full time at McDonalds

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to school to be an ultrasound technician.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Even when life outside of school gets hard, never give up on your future. Push yourself to do more. Your future only depends on you and your actions.