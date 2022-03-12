Standout Student: Wyatt Pesch

Age:12

Parents: Candace Pesch and David Pesch

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? St. Theo’s

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Ms. Weidner because she is really nice and she helps with whatever the kids need

Favorite book/author: “My Brother’s Secret”

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I’ve done baseball and I accomplished getting first with my team in baseball the first time I played.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? If you keep on trying, one day you will succeed.

What Wyatt’s teachers say: Wyatt is like a ray of sunshine in the halls. His positive attitude and desire to make Southwest great is one of the things that makes Wyatt stand out as a star student. Academically, Wyatt is a strong student, doing well in his classes and working with a variety of students in different situations and activities in the classroom.