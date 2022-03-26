Star Class: 5th graders excel in music
Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 25, 2022
- The star class for this week is Hawthorne Elementary School’s three fifth-grade classes in music. The fifth-grade students in Larry Rassler, Melissa Schmidt and Olivia Schafer’s classes have worked very hard this year at learning new folk dances, music from different cultures, orff instruments (xylophones, metallophones, glockenspiels, drums) and now ukulele. Every class comes into music with a positive attitude ready to have fun, and are kind and supportive of each other when learning new things.
Recently, they have been reviewing instruments in band and orchestra and get to choose soon if they want to play an instrument in band or orchestra or sing in choir at Southwest Middle School. The teachers at Southwest are so lucky to be getting this class of fifth graders next year, and they know they will continue to be such positive, hard working and respectful musicians and students. Hawthorne’s music teacher, Maggie Jones, has taught these students music since they were in second grade, and will miss them dearly at Hawthorne next year. But first, they get to embark on the journey of learning ukulele together. Provided