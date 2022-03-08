Steven C. Templin

Steven Carl Templin, 65, of New Richland, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Mayo Health Systems in Waseca after a short battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Julie Templin of New Richland; children, Christopher Templin of Lake Crystal and Brandy Templin (Bob Stevenson) of Lake Crystal; siblings, George (Joan) Templin of Mankato, Josephine (Gus) Malecha of Elm Hurst, IL and Theresa (Gary) Graff of Mankato and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Eleanor; brother, Raymond and yellow lab, Angel.

Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna on Thursday from 4 – 7 PM and on Friday from 10 – 11 AM. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11 AM at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna.