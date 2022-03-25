Theft by fraud and other reports
Published 7:38 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022
Deputies received a report of theft by fraud involving a hiring scam at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday of a resident on 240th Street in Albert Lea.
2 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Joshua Craig Reed, 36, on a local warrant at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Police arrested Evan Douglas Fure, 18, on a warrant after a traffic stop at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday at 416 Bridge Ave.
License plate stolen
A license plate was stolen off the back of a vehicle at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday at 71061 255th St. in Manchester.
Juvenile cited for marijuana
Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Counterfeit bill reported
Police received a report of counterfeit money at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday at 609 E. Main St.