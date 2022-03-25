Theft by fraud and other reports

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud involving a hiring scam at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday of a resident on 240th Street in Albert Lea.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Joshua Craig Reed, 36, on a local warrant at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Evan Douglas Fure, 18, on a warrant after a traffic stop at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday at 416 Bridge Ave.

License plate stolen

A license plate was stolen off the back of a vehicle at 6:34 p.m. Wednesday at 71061 255th St. in Manchester.

Juvenile cited for marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Counterfeit bill reported

Police received a report of counterfeit money at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday at 609 E. Main St.