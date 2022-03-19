Tiger wrestlers celebrate end of the year awards
Published 10:44 pm Friday, March 18, 2022
The Albert Lea wrestling team held their end of the year banquet, celebrating their on-the-mat accomplishments.
Albert Lea Wrestling Varsity Awards: Most Wins – Michael Olson (51) School Record Most Takedowns – Michael Olson (227) School Record Coaches Award – Cameron Davis Coaches Award – Carter Miller MVP Hammer Award – Michael Olson Most Improved – Kadin Indrelie Albert Lea Wrestling JV Awards Most Wins – Ryan Collins (23) Most Takedowns – Sah Soe (37).
Big 9 All-Conference: Mike Olson (106) Logan Davis (113) Brody Ignaszewski (120) Nick Korman (126) Aivin Wasmoen (126) Cameron Davis (145) Carter Miller (At-Large) Kadin Indrelie (182).
Big 9 All-Conference Honorable Mention: Luke Moller (182) Blake Braun (170) Derrick McMillian (160).
Big-9 Scholar: Carter Miller 3.847 GPA.