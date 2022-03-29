Trailers broken into, electrical wire taken and other reports

Two trailers were reported broken into at 7:18 a.m. Monday at 1410 Olsen Drive. Approximately $10,000 of electrical wire was stolen, and damage was estimated at $5,000.

Man arrested for driving after revocation after crash with school bus

Police arrested Josiah Malachi Johnson, 27, for driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle after a school bus and pickup reportedly crashed at 7:22 a.m. Monday at 2022 S.E. Marshall St.

Theft reported

A package of cigarettes was reported stolen at 2:37 p.m. Monday from near mailboxes at 517 E. Fourth St.

Storage shed broken into

Police received a report at 7:08 p.m. Monday of a storage shed that was broken into and items taken at 1004 Dunham St.