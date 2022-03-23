Vehicle damaged by fire and other reports

A vehicle was reported on fire at 9:49 a.m. Tuesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at 401 Pilot St. A tent, camping lights, cooking utensils and chairs were taken. The theft reportedly occurred four to five months prior.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Errick Dehavon Mckenzie II, 25, on a Department of Corrections warrant at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday at 2102 E. Main St.

Attempted internet fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday of attempted to internet fraud of an Albert Lea resident. Someone had reportedly tried to get access to the resident’s bank account.