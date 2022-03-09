Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

Published 1:02 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday at 902 Abbott St. 

 

5 arrested on warrants

Michael Martin Silva, 42, turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:49 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Heather Suzanne Schneider, 36, on a local warrant at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday at 2751 E. Main St. 

Police arrested Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21, on a local warrant at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

Police arrested Anthony Nick Barela, 31, on EOD warrants and cited him for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at 226 E. Clark St. 

Police arrested Denroy Ashan Jeffers, 33, on a local warrant at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday at 1411 Frank Ave. 

 

Man arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested James Kolby Ralph Lund Jr., 50, on an arrest and detain hold at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday at 813 Freeborn Ave.

 

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette device

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Trailer reported stolen

A trailer was reported stolen at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday at 2352 Hendrickson Road. 

 

Keys stolen

Keys were reported stolen at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at 2527 Bridge Ave. The theft reportedly occurred sometime Sunday or Monday. 

 

 

 

 

