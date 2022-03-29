Virginia “Ginner” Ann Boettcher

Virginia A. Boettcher passed away on March 28, 2022, at Mayo Medical Center – Methodist Campus, Rochester, MN.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday March 31, 2022, at 10:30 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Alden, MN. Pastor Kristi Michell will preside. Burial will follow at Alden Cemetery.

Virginia “Ginner” Ann (Svenningsen) Boettcher was born April 28, 1947, to Harvey “Hop” and Doris Svenningsen. She grew up and received her schooling in Alden, graduating from Alden -Conger High School Class of 1965. On October 29, 1966, Ginner was united in marriage to Mervil Boettcher at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Alden. On March 28, 1973, they welcomed their only child Kristine. The couple made their home in Alden where Ginner worked as a bookkeeper for the Alden Elevator for 40 years, retiring on February 20, 2013. After retirement the couple remain in the Alden area until the time of her death.

Ginner was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. She worked with the endowment fund, sang in the choir, and volunteered at the food shelf.

Ginner enjoyed watching sports, especially the Twins and Vikings, gardening, her flower beds, and taking time each year to clean up family graves at various cemeteries. Ginner enjoyed cooking, baking, and catering. Above all else she loved spending time with family and friends. Ginner will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Blessed be her memory.

Ginner is survived by her husband, Mervil; daughter, Kristine (Ryan) Fisher; grandson, Payton; brother, Kim (Julie) Svenningsen; nephew, Tyler; and niece, Kaitlyn, and sisters-in-law, Margaret Nagel and Marilyn Sweet.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and brother, Ross.