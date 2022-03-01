Waynetta Mae Peterson, 67, of Albert Lea, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Methodist Campus is Rochester.

Waynetta was born on August 28, 1954, in Owatonna, Minnesota to Waylen and Arlene (Jensen) Busho. Through her life, she enjoyed being with friends and family. She enjoyed spending every minute she could with her two granddaughters and five grandsons. She loved the outdoors, and when she got a chance, she enjoyed rides on her son’s motorcycle. She also loved camping and bonfires. Her last place of employment was the Quality Inn in Albert Lea where she loved her coworkers.

Left to cherish Waynetta’s memory are her children: Chad Peterson, Albert Lea, Rodney (Nicole) Peterson, Owatonna; and Nicole Peterson of Albert Lea; her 7 grandchildren; and many children she took in as her own.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her sister, Annette Busho; and two granddaughters: Mariah and Tyanna Jakes.

A Celebration of Waynetta’s Life will take place from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Service. Interment will be held at a later date.