Wedding: Anthony and Emily Wacholz

Anthony Wacholz and Emily Goskeson were married Aug. 21, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin. The Rev. Michael Olmsted performed the ceremony, and the reception was at Austin Country Club.

Matron of honor was Elissa Volkman, sister of the bride; and bridesmaid attendants were Mariah Fossum, friend of the bride, Lindsey Davidson, friend of the bride, and Abby Wacholz, sister of the groom. Personal attendant was Jennie Kaupa, friend of the couple.

Best men were Thomas Wacholz, brother of the groom, and Adam Wacholz, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Cory Kaupa, friend of the couple, and Christian Stewart, friend of the groom.

Ushers were Eric Volkman, brother-in-law of the bride, and Jon Schmit, friend of the groom.

Hosts were Tim, Kim and Lexi Gerber and Don and Kim Nystel, friends of the bride.

Live piano and string music during the ceremony and fellowship were provided by friends of the bride: Lorene Strobel, Thomas Walker, Millie Masse, Dave and Margie Obst, and Ann Sundal. Vocals were provided by Lenette Baron and David Strobel.

The bride, of Albert Lea, is a 2011 graduate of E&E Academy Homeschool. She graduated in 2015 from Ridgewater College, earning a degree to become an activities director.

She is employed as an activities professional.

The bride is the daughter of Steve and Cynthia Goskeson of Albert Lea and granddaughter of the late Ronald and Esther Lokken of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Deloris and the late George Goskeson of Albert Lea.

The groom, of New Richland, graduated from NRHEG in 2011. He graduated in 2017 from South Dakota State University as a doctor of pharmacy.

He works as a pharmacist.

He is the son of Lane and Sarah Wacholz of New Richland and grandson of the late Leonard and Arlene Wacholz of New Richland and the late Arlynn and Ruth McHenry of Northwood.

The couple now resides in New Richland.