Wilma Jean Peterson

Wilma Jean “Nannie” Peterson, age 75, of Owatonna, died Saturday, February 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Wilma Schabacker was born on March 11, 1946, in Austin, MN, the daughter of the late Frederick and Marcella (Sprauge) Schabacker. She grew up in Austin, MN, and attended Austin High School. She was married to Dennis Peterson on March 27, 1965, in Austin, MN, and made their home in Owatonna, MN. Wilma worked as a daycare provider for over 40 years, retiring in 2013. Wilma was a free-spirited woman who always spoke her mind. She enjoyed going to the cabin on Gull Lake in Brainerd, MN, travelling around the US and the world, going on cruises, and cruising in her white Mustang convertible with her dog by her side. She was a devoted fan of Elvis Presley and would play his music for everyone to hear. She was also a longtime member of the Eagles and worked many of their pancake fundraisers.

Wilma is survived by her daughters, Shawn (Michael) Russell and Sara (Barry) Lutteke; 6 grandchildren, Burgin Russell, Justine Saufferer, Christian Russell, Molly Russell, Kameron Lutteke, and Mariah Lutteke; 4 great-grandchildren, Alexander and Evelyn Saufferer and Ulysses and Hiroko Russell; sisters, Alberta (Orvin) Grunklee, Joyce Vesely, Bernadine (Ken) Haydon, and Scheral Lau; brother, Terry Schabacker; and sister-in-law, Debbie Schabacker and LaVonne Thompson; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Peterson; son, Douglas Peterson; parents. Frederick and Marcella Schabacker; brother, James Schabacker; and infant siblings, Sharon and Marvin Schabacker.

A funeral service celebrating Wilma’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN, with a time for visitation one hour before. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, MN. Interment will take place at St. John Cemetery in Owatonna, MN.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN.