Window reported damaged and other reports

Published 9:33 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 8:07 a.m. Tuesday that someone had shot or thrown something through the front window at 209 S. Washington Ave. 

 

Vehicle reported keyed

Police received a report at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle that was keyed at 2402 W. Main St. 

 

Men arrested on alleged violations

Police arrested Trevor Lee Maser, 26, on an A&D hold for a probation violation at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies picked up Dylan James Kroupa, 28, on a predatory offender registration violation after a traffic stop at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South Newton Avenue and East William Street.  

 

Vehicle reported stolen

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2114 E. Main St. 

 

Unauthorized removal of funds reported

Police received a report at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday of unauthorized removal of funds at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday at 437 Bridge Ave. 

