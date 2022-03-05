Winter load increases end on highways

Winter load increases will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday on unrestricted state highways in the south and southeast seasonal load limit zones.

MnDOT will continue to evaluate weather forecasts to determine the start date for spring load restrictions in these zones.

Seasonal load limit zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.

Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weights will continue, and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal (axle weight limits).

Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.

Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, or 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.