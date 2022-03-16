Woman recognized as Citizen of the Year
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022
- Members of the Albert Lea Tribune's Citizen of the Year Committee recognize Cindy Gandrud as the 2022 Citizen of the Year. Gandrud received a plaque and a year subscription to the Tribune. Pictured in back, from left, are Crystal Miller, John Holt and Sarah Stultz. In front, from left, are Cindy Gandrud and Cindy Lunning-Armon. Not pictured are committee members Don Nolander, Tom Sorenson and Rick Mummert. Michelle Rasmussen/Albert Lea Tribune