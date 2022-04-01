1 arrested for controlled substance possession and other reports

Published 9:16 am Monday, April 4, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Davie Lujan, 57, for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at 11:36 pm. Sunday at 928 W. Front St.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Nathaniel Isaiah Rojas, 24, on local warrants at 12:04 a.m. Friday at 940 Jefferson Ave.

Police arrested Rio Santiago Acosta, 24, on an arrest and detain warrant at 12:50 p.m. Friday at 209 S. Pearl St.

Juveniles cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an e-cigarette on school property at 1:34 a.m. Friday at 1000 E. Hawthorne St.

Rims, tires stolen

Police received a report at 6:51 am. Friday of rims and tires that were stolen at 1207 Plainview Lane. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 6 p.m. the night prior and 6:30 a.m. that morning.

Assault reported

Police received a report of an assault at 8:30 a.m. Friday at 839 Lakeview Boulevard.

1 arrested on alleged probation violation

Police arrested Errick Devahon McKenzie, 25, on an alleged probation violation at 1:36 p.m. Friday at 2102 E. Main St.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in of two storage units was reported at 8:06 a.m. Saturday at 301 Rezin Ave.

Bike stolen

Police received a report at 5:16 p.m. Saturday of a bike that was stolen at 915 Garfield Ave.

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 6:38 p.m. Saturday at 518 W. Richway Drive.

Spray-paint reported

Police received a report at 10:53 a.m. Sunday of spray-paint at 300 Johnson St.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report at 11:58 a.m. Friday of a savings account that was hacked. About $2,300 was taken out.

 

