1 arrested for controlled substance possession and other reports
Published 9:16 am Monday, April 4, 2022
Police arrested Davie Lujan, 57, for fifth-degree controlled substance possession at 11:36 pm. Sunday at 928 W. Front St.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Nathaniel Isaiah Rojas, 24, on local warrants at 12:04 a.m. Friday at 940 Jefferson Ave.
Police arrested Rio Santiago Acosta, 24, on an arrest and detain warrant at 12:50 p.m. Friday at 209 S. Pearl St.
Juveniles cited for marijuana, e-cigarette
Police cited a juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an e-cigarette on school property at 1:34 a.m. Friday at 1000 E. Hawthorne St.
Rims, tires stolen
Police received a report at 6:51 am. Friday of rims and tires that were stolen at 1207 Plainview Lane. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 6 p.m. the night prior and 6:30 a.m. that morning.
Assault reported
Police received a report of an assault at 8:30 a.m. Friday at 839 Lakeview Boulevard.
1 arrested on alleged probation violation
Police arrested Errick Devahon McKenzie, 25, on an alleged probation violation at 1:36 p.m. Friday at 2102 E. Main St.
Attempted break-in reported
An attempted break-in of two storage units was reported at 8:06 a.m. Saturday at 301 Rezin Ave.
Bike stolen
Police received a report at 5:16 p.m. Saturday of a bike that was stolen at 915 Garfield Ave.
Mailbox damaged
A mailbox was reported damaged at 6:38 p.m. Saturday at 518 W. Richway Drive.
Spray-paint reported
Police received a report at 10:53 a.m. Sunday of spray-paint at 300 Johnson St.
Theft by fraud reported
Deputies received a report at 11:58 a.m. Friday of a savings account that was hacked. About $2,300 was taken out.