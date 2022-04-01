1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Deputies arrested Salvador Gomez, 37, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 12:34 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 750th Avenue and 14th Street in Albert Lea.

Woman arrested on A&D hold

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Danielle Jean Clark, 46, on an arrest and detain hold at 4:20 p.m. Friday at 408 S. Broadway.

Man arrested for violation

Police arrested Jeremia Michael Roberts, 35, on a felony domestic abuse no contact order violation at 9:46 p.m. Saturday at 406 Frank Hall Drive.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A vehicle stolen out of Ames, Iowa, was recovered in the back parking lot at 2221 E. Main St. at 4:20 p.m. Sunday.

Catalytic converters cut off

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 8:38 a.m. Monday at 17486 U.S. Highway 65.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 8:43 p.m. Saturday at 2708 Bridge Ave.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle at 11:40 a.m. Sunday at 2611 Bridge Ave.

Theft reported

Police received a report of a theft at 9:11 a.m. Sunday at 805 E. Main St.

Break-in, theft reported

A break-in and theft were reported at 11:53 a.m. Friday at 77917 209th St. in Albert Lea. A rear compartment door on a Peterbilt semi was reported removed and a gas cap on a tank missing.

Man arrested for harassment restraining order violation

Police arrested Brock James Barrientos, 20, on a harassment restraining order violation at 4:34 p.m. Friday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

3 arrested on warrants

Kimberly Jameson, 57, reportedly turned herself in on a local warrant at 9:40 p.m. Saturday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Lori Beth Castro, 31, on local warrants and Brandon Lee Crews, 31, on an Iowa warrant at 8:27 p.m. Friday at 105 N. Third Ave.

Police arrested Ryan Joseph Voelker, 36, on local warrants at 3:02 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.

Man arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Justin Patrick John Clack, 34, for domestic assault at 9:08 a.m. Saturday at 919 W. Front St.

Man arrested for probation violation

Police arrested Errick Devahon Mckenzie II for a probation violation at 9:47 a.m. Sunday at 2102 E. Main St.