1 arrested for DWI and other reports
Published 10:52 am Monday, April 25, 2022
Deputies arrested Adam Allan Teslow, 23, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a wrong way driver at 10:17 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Sunset Street and Minnesota Highway 13.
Identity theft reported
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of identity theft at 10:33 a.m. Friday of a resident in Freeborn. Someone had reportedly purchased a car for $30,000 in the person’s name.
4 arrested on warrants
Deputies served a warrant on Joshua Jacob Bronson at 8:58 p.m. Saturday at 105 North Star Road in Alden.
Deputies arrested Javier Torres, 36, on two local warrants at 5:29 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 755th Avenue and 125th Street in Glenville.
Police arrested John Edward Carlson, 59, on a local warrant and gross misdemeanor drug possession at 11:29 p.m. Friday at 906 W. Front St.
Police arrested Kimberly Ann Ammons, 51, on a local warrant at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at 515 E. Fourth St.
Juvenile cited for tobacco
Police cited one juvenile for possession of tobacco on school property at 12:42 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
2 cited for underage drinking
Police cited Angelo Allen Peterson and Ethan Tennyson Ball, both 19, for underage alcohol consumption at 1:03 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South First Avenue and West Front Street.
Vehicle damaged
A vehicle was reported scratched a DVD broken at 4:58 p.m. Saturday at 523 Euclid Ave.
2 arrested after hit-and-run
Police arrested Rainy May Patricia, 51, on an apprehension and detention order and Travis Colt Oliver, 32, for driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a vehicle that had hit two parked cars and fled at 8:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Brent Drive and Wedgewood Road. Police also cited Joann Peterson, 76, for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration.
Catalytic converter cut off
Police received a report at 6:47 a.m. Sunday of a catalytic converter that was cut off of a vehicle at 2291 Ross Drive.
Gas drive-off reported
A gas drive-off was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at 122 Bridge Ave.