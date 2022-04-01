1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Deputies arrested Adam Allan Teslow, 23, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a wrong way driver at 10:17 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Sunset Street and Minnesota Highway 13.

Identity theft reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of identity theft at 10:33 a.m. Friday of a resident in Freeborn. Someone had reportedly purchased a car for $30,000 in the person’s name.

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies served a warrant on Joshua Jacob Bronson at 8:58 p.m. Saturday at 105 North Star Road in Alden.

Deputies arrested Javier Torres, 36, on two local warrants at 5:29 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 755th Avenue and 125th Street in Glenville.

Police arrested John Edward Carlson, 59, on a local warrant and gross misdemeanor drug possession at 11:29 p.m. Friday at 906 W. Front St.

Police arrested Kimberly Ann Ammons, 51, on a local warrant at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at 515 E. Fourth St.

Juvenile cited for tobacco

Police cited one juvenile for possession of tobacco on school property at 12:42 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

2 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Angelo Allen Peterson and Ethan Tennyson Ball, both 19, for underage alcohol consumption at 1:03 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South First Avenue and West Front Street.

Vehicle damaged

A vehicle was reported scratched a DVD broken at 4:58 p.m. Saturday at 523 Euclid Ave.

2 arrested after hit-and-run

Police arrested Rainy May Patricia, 51, on an apprehension and detention order and Travis Colt Oliver, 32, for driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a vehicle that had hit two parked cars and fled at 8:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Brent Drive and Wedgewood Road. Police also cited Joann Peterson, 76, for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration.

Catalytic converter cut off

Police received a report at 6:47 a.m. Sunday of a catalytic converter that was cut off of a vehicle at 2291 Ross Drive.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at 122 Bridge Ave.