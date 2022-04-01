1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Published 10:52 am Monday, April 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Deputies arrested Adam Allan Teslow, 23, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a wrong way driver at 10:17 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Sunset Street and Minnesota Highway 13.       

 

Identity theft reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of identity theft at 10:33 a.m. Friday of a resident in Freeborn. Someone had reportedly purchased a car for $30,000 in the person’s name.

 

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies served a warrant on Joshua Jacob Bronson at 8:58 p.m. Saturday at 105 North Star Road in Alden. 

Deputies arrested Javier Torres, 36, on two local warrants at 5:29 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 755th Avenue and 125th Street in Glenville. 

Police arrested John Edward Carlson, 59, on a local warrant and gross misdemeanor drug possession at 11:29 p.m. Friday at 906 W. Front St. 

Police arrested Kimberly Ann Ammons, 51, on a local warrant at 5:31 p.m. Saturday at 515 E. Fourth St. 

 

Juvenile cited for tobacco

Police cited one juvenile for possession of tobacco on school property at 12:42 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

2 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Angelo Allen Peterson and Ethan Tennyson Ball, both 19, for underage alcohol consumption at 1:03 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of South First Avenue and West Front Street.

 

Vehicle damaged

A vehicle was reported scratched a DVD broken at 4:58 p.m. Saturday at 523 Euclid Ave.

 

2 arrested after hit-and-run

Police arrested Rainy May Patricia, 51, on an apprehension and detention order and Travis Colt Oliver, 32, for driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a vehicle that had hit two parked cars and fled at 8:34 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Brent Drive and Wedgewood Road. Police also cited Joann Peterson, 76, for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration.

 

Catalytic converter cut off

Police received a report at 6:47 a.m. Sunday of a catalytic converter that was cut off of a vehicle at 2291 Ross Drive.

 

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at 122 Bridge Ave.

 

More News

East Main Street construction underway

Minnesotans urged to apply for energy assistance before Cold Weather Rule ends April 30

‘The fact is we’re behind’: Minn. climate plan calls for swift, strong action

Remaining 3 regular Bing-Oh prizes claimed; coverall prize remains

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials