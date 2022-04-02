2 arrested after traffic stop and other reports

Published 5:35 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police arrested Joshua Richard Kelly, 28, for gross misdemeanor giving a false name to a peace officer, fifth-degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and Spencer Adam Edwards, 31, for driving after revocation, misdemeanor giving a false name to a peace officer, misdemeanor use of altered plates and a local warrant after a traffic stop at 12:01 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and the Interstate 35 on ramp.

Theft by check reported

Police received a report of theft by check at 1:30 a.m. Monday at 1701 W. Main St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 4:19 p.m. Monday of a reported theft by fraud at 210 Fenton Ave.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a storage unit was reported at 8:37 a.m. Monday at 301 Rezin Ave.

5 arrested on warrants

Police arrested David Thomas Neely, 46, on a warrant at 10:30 a.m. Monday at 408 S. Broadway.

Cory Glenn Flatness, 39, reported turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:22 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Bethany Ariana Manuelson, 28, on a Freeborn County warrant at 2:52 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Timothy Garth Hansen, on an Iowa warrant at 10:15 a.m. Friday at 2102 E. Main St.

Police arrested Cody Scott Hanna, 39, on a local warrant and cited him for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 5:34 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Clausen Avenue and Johnson Street.

Vehicle, pedestrian crash reported

Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at 9:34 a.m. Monday a 122 E. Main St.

Juvenile cited for underage consumption

Police cited a juvenile for underage consumption at 12:41 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Man arrested for burglary

Police arrested Patrick William Moore, 37, for burglary at 5:20 p.m. Monday at 1801 Oakwood Terrace.

Grass fire reported

A grass fire was reported at 2:35 p.m. Sunday at 82525 110th St. in Glenville.

Money stolen from till

Money was reported missing from the till at the Emmons post office at 11:36 a.m. Friday at 149 Main St. in Emmons.

Vehicle, train collide

A vehicle and train collided at 9:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 771st Avenue and 290th Street  in Clarks Grove.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Deputies arrested Eric Deante Ray for misdemeanor domestic assault at 4:10 p.m. Saturday at 601 William St. in Hartland.

Juvenile cited for theft

Police cited a juvenile for misdemeanor theft at 1:38 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested on violation

Police arrested Virl Burdette Deal III, 43, at 4:03 p.m. Friday at 428 St. Thomas Ave. on an alleged harassment restraining order violation in Glenwood.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 9:29 p.m. Friday at 819 Garfield Ave. Damage was reported to the door. It wasn’t believed anything was missing.

Juvenile cited for underage drinking

Police cited a juvenile male for underage drinking at 10:03 p.m. Friday at 501 W. Richway Drive.

Items stolen from vehicle

Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 12:04 p.m. Saturday at 406 Vine Ave. The theft reportedly happened overnight.

Barn damaged

A red barn was reported damaged at 3:29 p.m. Saturday at 2404 Bridge Ave.

Person reportedly punched

Police received a report at 12:04 a.m. Sunday of an employee who was punched by a customer at 709 Marshall St.

Man arrested for possession

Police arrested Juan Vasquez Jr. 45, for felony fifth-degree possession and ineligible possession of firearm or ammunition after a traffic stop at 10:42 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Front Street and Spark Avenue.

Trailer broken into

Police received a report at 3:05 p.m. Sunday of a trailer that was broken into earlier in the day at 426 Adams Ave.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Sherri Lynn Adams, 60, on a probation violation at 4:08 p.m. Sunday at 204 E. Front St.

More News

East Main Street project kicks off April 25

Severe weather possible Tuesday night

Albert Lea Community Theatre announces upcoming auditions for ‘Willy Wonka’ musical 

mayo clinic albert lea

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin named best hospitals by Newsweek

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials