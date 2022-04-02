2 arrested after traffic stop and other reports
Published 5:35 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Police arrested Joshua Richard Kelly, 28, for gross misdemeanor giving a false name to a peace officer, fifth-degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and Spencer Adam Edwards, 31, for driving after revocation, misdemeanor giving a false name to a peace officer, misdemeanor use of altered plates and a local warrant after a traffic stop at 12:01 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and the Interstate 35 on ramp.
Theft by check reported
Police received a report of theft by check at 1:30 a.m. Monday at 1701 W. Main St.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 4:19 p.m. Monday of a reported theft by fraud at 210 Fenton Ave.
Attempted break-in reported
An attempted break-in of a storage unit was reported at 8:37 a.m. Monday at 301 Rezin Ave.
5 arrested on warrants
Police arrested David Thomas Neely, 46, on a warrant at 10:30 a.m. Monday at 408 S. Broadway.
Cory Glenn Flatness, 39, reported turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:22 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.
Police arrested Bethany Ariana Manuelson, 28, on a Freeborn County warrant at 2:52 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.
Police arrested Timothy Garth Hansen, on an Iowa warrant at 10:15 a.m. Friday at 2102 E. Main St.
Police arrested Cody Scott Hanna, 39, on a local warrant and cited him for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 5:34 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Clausen Avenue and Johnson Street.
Vehicle, pedestrian crash reported
Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at 9:34 a.m. Monday a 122 E. Main St.
Juvenile cited for underage consumption
Police cited a juvenile for underage consumption at 12:41 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Man arrested for burglary
Police arrested Patrick William Moore, 37, for burglary at 5:20 p.m. Monday at 1801 Oakwood Terrace.
Grass fire reported
A grass fire was reported at 2:35 p.m. Sunday at 82525 110th St. in Glenville.
Money stolen from till
Money was reported missing from the till at the Emmons post office at 11:36 a.m. Friday at 149 Main St. in Emmons.
Vehicle, train collide
A vehicle and train collided at 9:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 771st Avenue and 290th Street in Clarks Grove.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Deputies arrested Eric Deante Ray for misdemeanor domestic assault at 4:10 p.m. Saturday at 601 William St. in Hartland.
Juvenile cited for theft
Police cited a juvenile for misdemeanor theft at 1:38 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.
1 arrested on violation
Police arrested Virl Burdette Deal III, 43, at 4:03 p.m. Friday at 428 St. Thomas Ave. on an alleged harassment restraining order violation in Glenwood.
Burglary reported
A burglary was reported at 9:29 p.m. Friday at 819 Garfield Ave. Damage was reported to the door. It wasn’t believed anything was missing.
Juvenile cited for underage drinking
Police cited a juvenile male for underage drinking at 10:03 p.m. Friday at 501 W. Richway Drive.
Items stolen from vehicle
Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 12:04 p.m. Saturday at 406 Vine Ave. The theft reportedly happened overnight.
Barn damaged
A red barn was reported damaged at 3:29 p.m. Saturday at 2404 Bridge Ave.
Person reportedly punched
Police received a report at 12:04 a.m. Sunday of an employee who was punched by a customer at 709 Marshall St.
Man arrested for possession
Police arrested Juan Vasquez Jr. 45, for felony fifth-degree possession and ineligible possession of firearm or ammunition after a traffic stop at 10:42 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Front Street and Spark Avenue.
Trailer broken into
Police received a report at 3:05 p.m. Sunday of a trailer that was broken into earlier in the day at 426 Adams Ave.
1 arrested on probation violation
Police arrested Sherri Lynn Adams, 60, on a probation violation at 4:08 p.m. Sunday at 204 E. Front St.