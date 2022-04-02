2 arrested after traffic stop and other reports

Police arrested Joshua Richard Kelly, 28, for gross misdemeanor giving a false name to a peace officer, fifth-degree controlled substance possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and Spencer Adam Edwards, 31, for driving after revocation, misdemeanor giving a false name to a peace officer, misdemeanor use of altered plates and a local warrant after a traffic stop at 12:01 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and the Interstate 35 on ramp.

Theft by check reported

Police received a report of theft by check at 1:30 a.m. Monday at 1701 W. Main St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 4:19 p.m. Monday of a reported theft by fraud at 210 Fenton Ave.

Attempted break-in reported

An attempted break-in of a storage unit was reported at 8:37 a.m. Monday at 301 Rezin Ave.

5 arrested on warrants

Police arrested David Thomas Neely, 46, on a warrant at 10:30 a.m. Monday at 408 S. Broadway.

Cory Glenn Flatness, 39, reported turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:22 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Bethany Ariana Manuelson, 28, on a Freeborn County warrant at 2:52 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Timothy Garth Hansen, on an Iowa warrant at 10:15 a.m. Friday at 2102 E. Main St.

Police arrested Cody Scott Hanna, 39, on a local warrant and cited him for driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 5:34 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Clausen Avenue and Johnson Street.

Vehicle, pedestrian crash reported

Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at 9:34 a.m. Monday a 122 E. Main St.

Juvenile cited for underage consumption

Police cited a juvenile for underage consumption at 12:41 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Man arrested for burglary

Police arrested Patrick William Moore, 37, for burglary at 5:20 p.m. Monday at 1801 Oakwood Terrace.

Grass fire reported

A grass fire was reported at 2:35 p.m. Sunday at 82525 110th St. in Glenville.

Money stolen from till

Money was reported missing from the till at the Emmons post office at 11:36 a.m. Friday at 149 Main St. in Emmons.

Vehicle, train collide

A vehicle and train collided at 9:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 771st Avenue and 290th Street in Clarks Grove.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Deputies arrested Eric Deante Ray for misdemeanor domestic assault at 4:10 p.m. Saturday at 601 William St. in Hartland.

Juvenile cited for theft

Police cited a juvenile for misdemeanor theft at 1:38 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested on violation

Police arrested Virl Burdette Deal III, 43, at 4:03 p.m. Friday at 428 St. Thomas Ave. on an alleged harassment restraining order violation in Glenwood.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 9:29 p.m. Friday at 819 Garfield Ave. Damage was reported to the door. It wasn’t believed anything was missing.

Juvenile cited for underage drinking

Police cited a juvenile male for underage drinking at 10:03 p.m. Friday at 501 W. Richway Drive.

Items stolen from vehicle

Items were reported stolen from a vehicle at 12:04 p.m. Saturday at 406 Vine Ave. The theft reportedly happened overnight.

Barn damaged

A red barn was reported damaged at 3:29 p.m. Saturday at 2404 Bridge Ave.

Person reportedly punched

Police received a report at 12:04 a.m. Sunday of an employee who was punched by a customer at 709 Marshall St.

Man arrested for possession

Police arrested Juan Vasquez Jr. 45, for felony fifth-degree possession and ineligible possession of firearm or ammunition after a traffic stop at 10:42 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Front Street and Spark Avenue.

Trailer broken into

Police received a report at 3:05 p.m. Sunday of a trailer that was broken into earlier in the day at 426 Adams Ave.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Sherri Lynn Adams, 60, on a probation violation at 4:08 p.m. Sunday at 204 E. Front St.