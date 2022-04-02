2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in area counties; increase in cases reported

Two new area residents, one from Mower County and one from Steele County, have died from COVID-19 complications as of Monday morning, as the area saw an increase in coronavirus cases compared to last week.

The residents included one Mower County person between 60 and 64 and a Steele County resident over 100.

Steele County recorded the highest number of new cases in the area, with 25 confirmed and another listed as probable. The county has reported 10,374 cases since the pandemic began, and 62 area residents have died.

Waseca County confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, and another case was listed as probable. Waseca County has experienced 5,517 total cases of the virus, 39 of them proving fatal.

Freeborn County health officials confirmed 10 new cases, and six cases were listed as probable. The county has recorded 9,093 total cases of COVID-19, and 74 Freeborn County residents have died from COVID complications.

Among the new cases, two were found in residents in their 20s, two more in people in their 30s, one case was discovered in a person in their 40s, two cases were found in people in their 50s, five in residents in their 60s and four in people in their 70s.

No deaths were reported and one person was sent to a hospital for care. There are 25 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

Mower County experienced six confirmed cases. That raises Mower County’s total number of cases to 11,851. Seventy-three Mower County residents have died of the coronavirus.

Faribault County reported three new cases, raising Faribault County’s total number of cases to 3,776 — 50 of them proving fatal.

In Minnesota, 2,017 cases were reported last Thursday to Monday, raising the state’s total number of cases to 1,435,232. Nine new deaths were reported, and there have been 12,449 fatalities since the pandemic began.