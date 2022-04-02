2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in the area

Two local residents have died from COVID-19 complications as of Thursday morning, one a Mower County resident between 45 and 49 and the other a Steele County person between 80 and 84.

Steele County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, and another was listed as probable. So far 10,320 cases have been reported in the county, and 60 residents have died from coronavirus complications.

Mower County confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, and another two cases were listed as probable. The county has recorded 11,824 cases, 72 of them proving fatal.

Freeborn County recorded 13 confirmed cases and another listed as probable. The county has experienced 9,065 total cases, and 74 people in the county have died from COVID-19.

Among the new cases, one was found in a person 15 to 19, two were discovered in residents in their 20s, three were found in people in their 30s, four cases were discovered in people in their 60s and three cases were found in people in their 70s.

No deaths were reported and no one was sent to a hospital for care. There are 23 active lab-confirmed cases in the county.

Faribault County reported four new cases. That raises the county’s total number of cases to 3,760. Fifty area residents have died from the coronavirus.

Waseca County confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, and another was listed as probable. Waseca has experienced 5,481 total cases, and 39 Waseca County residents have died since the pandemic began.

Minnesota experienced 1,411 new cases, raising the state’s total number of cases to 1,430,089. Twenty people died of the coronavirus, increasing the state’s total number of fatalities to 12,410.