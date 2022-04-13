2022 STORM WATER POLLUTION PREVENTION

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

STORM WATER POLLUTION PREVENTION PLAN PUBLIC ANNUAL MEETING

The City of Albert Lea will be holding an annual public meeting to discuss and receive input on the City’s Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) on May 13, 2022 at 11:00 am in Meeting Room 109 at City Hall, 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN. This meeting is being held in accordance with the City’s Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System General Permit to Discharge Storm Water, as issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

The intent of this meeting is to present the most recent version of the City’s SWPPP, to educate the public on the SWPPP efforts, and to receive public input regarding the SWPPP. The SWPPP document is available online at http://www.cityofalbertlea.org or may be viewed in hard copy by contacting the Engineering Department as listed below.

Interested persons may make comments at the meeting or prior to the meeting by contacting the Engineering department at:

Engineering Department

City of Albert Lea

221 E. Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

(507) 377-4325

Steven Jahnke, PE

City Engineering

DATED: April 13, 2022