209 N. ERMINA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on April 25, 2022 in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider authorizing the Small Cities Development Program Local Income Plan Forgivable Loan to 212 S. Broadway, LLC for Renovation of low to moderate income (LMI) Multi-family property located at 209 North Ermina in Albert Lea, MN

All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing with regard to the above-described forgivable loan. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the Council Secretary before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

By: s/s

Daphney Maras

City Clerk