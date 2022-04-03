3.21.22 MINUTES

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Bruce Olson, Dennis Dieser, Angie Hoffman, and Jill Marin. School Board members absent: none.

1. Motion to approve agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Motion to approve Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0 for agenda item 6.1 (Dieser abstained). Motion carried 7-0 for agenda items 6.2 to 6.6.

3. Reports presented by Board members Olson, Marin, Dieser, Klatt, Hoffman, Nelson, and Superintendent Funk.

4. Brad Lundell, Executive Director of Schools for Equity in Education, provided a legislative update.

5. Motion to approve revisions to policy 613, policy 620, policy 614, and policy 615 as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourned at 5:57 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.