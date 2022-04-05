5 things to do this week

1

Comedy show and dinner

The Freeborn Eagles Youth Rugby Club will host Adrian Washington, the 2021 Minnesota Comic of the Year, at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wedgewood Cove. Cost is $65 per person, and dinner will include the choice of a roasted apple cider pork loin or wild rice stuffed chicken. Tickets can be purchased by emailing Brittany.eriksmoen@gmail.com or putting your email in comments below your name with the number of tickets you would like. Limited seating available. Proceeds will benefit the rugby club.

Concert

The Plus Nine Band will perform Keep ‘N It Country, a music concert, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Don’t miss a concert full of classic country music that will have you clapping your hands and tapping your feet — the way it was meant to be played. Tickets, $20 each, are available at actonbroadway.com.

Easter egg and golfing hunt

Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays, at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons, will have an Easter egg hunt for children starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. There are also eggs hidden throughout the golf course for golfers to find, some with prizes. The Easter egg hunt is free, mini donuts will be provided and the Easter Bunny will be on hand.

Golden Egg Hunt and Shop

The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Albert Lea Main Street Program and Eat Drink Shop Albert Lea will have a Hop Hop Hop Golden Egg Hunt and Shop Saturday. Each participating store will have special prizes for their egg, and one fabulous egg will hold an extra surprise. Let spring shopping fever take over. For a list of participating stores, visit the Hop Hop Hop Golden Egg Hunt & Shop event on Facebook.

Live music

The Nici Peper duo will head to Lake Mills to sing class country, folk and Americana songs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Lazy Acre Vineyard, at 4776 Bluebill Ave.