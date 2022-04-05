5 things to do this week: Egg hunt, fish fry, craft show and more

1

Presentation

Venture Upwards, a free kindergarten through eighth grade program that partners with public schools and is designed to provide funding for families to purchase educational resources, is having an informational meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea City Arena, located at 701 Lake Chapeau Drive. Bring the children for free ice skating. For more information, or if you want more information but can’t come, contact Kelley McGinnis at kmcginnis@ventureupward.org

2

Fish fry fundraiser

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, the Ellendale Fire Department is having a fish fry fundraiser. The all-you-care-to-eat meal includes fried battered cod, firehouse beans, coleslaw, refreshments and a small amount of chicken strips. All proceeds from the free will donation meal will go to the Ellendale Fire Relief Association and are used to purchase tools and equipment to help them better serve the community. The fire department is at 705 Second St. in Ellendale.

3

Networking

Thinking about purchasing a home can be exciting and overwhelming. Fortunately, Arcadian Bank mortgage lenders are offering a seminar to help answer questions and to clarify the mortgage loan process. The seminar is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at 1452 W. Main St. The networking event is free, and refreshments are provided.

4

Craft and vendor show

The Spring Craft and Vendor Show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Northbridge Mall. Several crafters and vendors will exhibit a variety of items, including jewelry, kitchen items, books, antiques, candles and more. The one-day event is free to the public, so stop by and browse the wide variety of crafters and vendors scheduled to be there.

5

Egg hunt

United Methodist Church of Albert Lea will have an Easter egg hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at 1 p.m, with the hunt starting for children 3 to 6 at 2:45 p.m., while those 7 and older start at 3 p.m.

Besides the hunt, other activities, including face painting, crafts and a bouncy house, will be available. Remember to arrive by 2:30 p.m. to get checked in. Cost is free, but pre-register here . Bring a bag for eggs.