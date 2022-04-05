5 things to do this week: Ukraine benefit, comedy night, Cantori concert and more

1

Auction to benefit Ukraine humanitarian efforts

The Outlet, located at 137 S. Broadway Ave., will host a silent auction and cash and carry event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday to benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. For more information, contact Michelle of Dreamtime Harvest on the Handmade with Love for Ukraine Facebook page.

2

Cleanup day

The city of Albert Lea is having a cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the city transfer station and demolition landfill, 2506 W. Richway Drive. During the event, city residents can deposit one load of brush and yard waste, household garbage and demolition debris for free. The city will accept appliances, sofas and mattresses for $10 each, furniture for $5/piece and a passenger car tire for $3 (regular rate for all other passenger car tires).

3

Comedy night

Join John Deboer for a night of comedy on Saturday at the Eagles Club, at 205 W. William St. Social hour starts at 6:30 p.m., with Deboer starting an hour later. Tickets are $35/person and can be found at Home Federal or the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau. All proceeds will go to the all-inclusive park project.

4

Mission trip fundraiser

Red Carpet Car Wash, located at 412 Morningside Road., is having a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday. Proceeds will benefit a team of high school students traveling to Nicaragua this summer for a mission trip. Get the dirt, mud and bugs off your car and support a good cause.

5

Cantori concert

The Albert Lea Cantori will perform three concerts this weekend: 7 p.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church. The “All the Way Home” concerts will reflect the feeling of coming home to friends, family or a cherished place. This is the 49th year the cantori has presented concerts in Albert Lea. In order to attend, all persons (including children) must show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. Audience members are asked to distance themselves.