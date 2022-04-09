Administrator’s Corner: It’s going to be busy at Southwest

Administrator’s Corner by Tyler Johnson

Springtime is a busy time for schools across the country. State standardized tests, year-end field trips and the endings of school years. Southwest is excited to see the springtime business return as we prepare for MCAs, grade level field trips and the return of our exploratory day.

On April 12 and 13 our students will be taking the MCA reading tests. The following week on April 19 and 20 our students will be taking the MCA math tests. This is a great opportunity to get a snapshot of where our students are in both reading and math. Having students well rested, properly hydrated and served a good breakfast the day of testing are little things that can have a positive impact on how they do.

Our seventh-grade students will have an opportunity to tour the Hormel Institute in Austin on April 27. This is the first time our seventh grade class has had this opportunity. Students will learn from scientists, do interactive labs and hear from the Hormel Institute STEM-related career panel.

On May 13 our sixth-grade students will head to Rochester for a “Physics Force” show put on by the University of Minnesota. This is an outreach program to help generate interest in science in K-12 students. Students will be shown different scientific concepts on a “grand scale to bring excitement and wonder to the students,” according to the University of Minnesota.

Finally, on May 20 our entire Southwest student body will be participating in exploratory day for the first time in over two years. Teachers have picked different educational topics and activities that our students get to sign up for. The idea is for students to explore different educational opportunities that they might not get exposed to. Students will either sign up for one full-day activity or two half-day activities.

We are excited for the opportunities our students have coming up here at Southwest. Our students have done an outstanding job this year adjusting back to in person schooling. It is great to be able to offer them more educational opportunities outside of school.

Tyler Johnson is principal of Southwest Middle School.